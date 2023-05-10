Pricol Ltd., a manufacturer of auto parts and precision-engineered products, has reported a standalone net profit of ₹27 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, when compared with a net profit of ₹13 crore in the year-ago quarter, helped by strong growth in revenue.

Profit before exceptional items and tax for the March 2023 quarter was ₹38 crore as against ₹27 crore.

Revenue from operations reported an increase of 26 per cent at ₹501 crore (₹397 crore in Q4 of FY22).

For the full year ended March 31, 2023, the company’s PAT more than doubled to ₹113 crore, as against a PAT of ₹43 crore in FY22. Profit before tax was ₹131 crore (₹70 crore).

Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,872 crore in FY23, compared with ₹1,479 crore in FY22.

Consolidated net profit for FY23 stood at ₹125 crore when compared with ₹51 crore in FY22, while consolidated revenue stood at 1,903 crore as against ₹1,500 crore.