Pricol posts ₹13-crore profit

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Pricol Ltd, a manufacturer of auto parts and precision engineered products, reported a standalone net profit of ₹13 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of ₹21 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its operational EBITDA stood at ₹46 crore against ₹54 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew marginally to ₹376 crore (₹372 crore). Profit before tax for the June quarter was flat at ₹20 crore.
“The semiconductor shortage situation continued in Q2 as well. On our part, we have continued to maintain operational efficiency to navigate through the challenges faced by the auto industry. Our primary focus during these times has been to create a strong order book, higher operational efficiency and increase free cash flow. We continue to invest heavily in next-gen technology to keep increasing our product portfolio and sustain growth,” Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, Pricol Ltd, said in a statement.
Pricol will continue to focus on debt reduction towards achieving a goal of being long-term debt free over the next few quarters.
“We are also currently evaluating multiple opportunities to enhance our product portfolio with a view to increase our shareholder wealth and keep our growth pace intact,” he added.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...