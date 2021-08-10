Companies

Pricol posts ₹2-crore PAT in Q1

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 10, 2021

Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, Pricol   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Challenges in the automotive industry take a toll on performance

Pricol Ltd, a manufacturer of auto parts and precision engineered products, reported standalone net profit of ₹2 crore for the quarter ended June 30 compared with a loss of ₹29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its operational EBITDA stood at ₹33 crore against ₹2 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew significantly to ₹293 crore compared to ₹104 crore.

Profit before tax for the June quarter stood at ₹4 crore against ₹31-crore loss in June 2020 quarter.

“We are going through challenging times in the automotive industry thanks to the lockdowns due to the pandemic compounded by acute shortage of electronic components globally which is taking its toll on the company’s performance. Nevertheless, with prudent cost control and continual new business wins we are confident of delivering above market growth rates and maintaining the bottom lines in spite of these challenges,” Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, Pricol Ltd, said in a statement.

“Loss of sales due to potential further lockdowns and shortage of electronic components we believe will continue to impact the automotive industry in India for a few more quarters. But we remain bullish about the mid to long term prospects for our company due to the new business wins especially in the electric vehicle (EV) area and growth in market share of the company, he added.

Published on August 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.