Pride Group of Hotels to expand portfolio by 2022

Pride Group of Hotels, on Wednesday, announced that it will expand its portfolio to 50 hotels by 2022. Once the new openings are complete Pride Hotels will have 50 properties and over 5,000 keys offering unique guest experiences across various geographical regions. It also plans to add 72 rooms and 35 rooms at its five-star properties in Nagpur and Pune respectively.
Announcing the development, S.P. Jain, Managing Director, Pride Hotels Limited, said, “The focus will be on an asset-light model for our expansion with a major slice of the portfolio managed directly by us. Most of these upcoming properties will be located in popular tourism & pilgrimage circuits primarily in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.”.
The group presently has around 34 great locations and boasts of over 3200 keys. The new portfolio includes resorts and hotels in Dehradun, Amritsar, Dwarka, Apati, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ujjain, Ratlam, Vadodara, etc. The Pride Wonderland Resort in Apati is an amusement park and a resort located in between Vadodara and Kewadia (famous for the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest monument).
Pride Hotels are among the few hotel chains in India which manage their own property apart from entering into management contracts with third parties. It has followed a very innovative business module of acquiring ready-built, upscale, full service, business & leisure hotels and turning around their fortunes rapidly. This auger well for Pride Hotels due to its proven track record in operating premium hotels across India which in turn helps it to drive the utmost professionalism in the properties managed by them.
Pride Hotel Group operates under ‘Pride Plaza’, ‘Pride Resort’, ‘Pride Hotel’ and Pride Biznotel brands with a presence in 34 great locations, 3200 rooms, 70 restaurants, 92 banquets, conference halls, thereby reinforcing itself as a one-stop destination for MICE. The company owns seven luxury properties in New Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Nagpur.
