Pristyn Care acquires health-tech platform Lybrate

Pristyn Care, a healthcare provider, has announced the acquisition of health-tech platform Lybrate for an undisclosed amount, to bring in synergies in overall healthcare delivery and foray into primary care.

In the coming days, the companies will work towards combining the business operations seamlessly. The partnership will help Pristyn Care further promote excellence in the delivery of healthcare services with an enhanced pan-India footprint, said the company.

Lybrate’s 150 employees will join Pristyn Care’s family. With this acquisition, Pristyn Care is looking to add doctor consultation online services, improve care effectiveness in primary care and meet patient expectations.

Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder at Pristyn Care, said, “We are committed to foray deeper into the healthcare ecosystem to strengthen our presence across the country.” This partnership will mean more access to primary care via qualified doctors, online consultation services, and an improved experience for the patients. The combined solutions will also be geared to benefit the entire healthcare ecosystem, he added.

Pristyn Care is a leading healthcare provider that performs advanced secondary care surgeries with the help of its network of more than 800 hospitals, 400 and above in-house super speciality surgeons.