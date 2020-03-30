Pristyn Care to provide medical masks to Delhi police

Pristyn Care, a healthcare company that specialises in elective surgeries, has pledged to provide 10,000 medical masks to Delhi police of the South-West district.

“We are in touch with local authorities to ascertain the need for protective gear and will be working closely with them over the next few weeks to help in whatever way we can. As a first step, we are pledging face masks to meet the daily requirements of the police personnel and inoculating them from getting infected,” Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder of Pristyn Care said.

Pristyn Care has over 80 clinics and 250 partner hospitals across 17 cities (7 in Tier-I and 10 in Tier-II cities) and surgeons with expertise across general surgery, vascular surgeries, ENT, gynaecology and urology. The procedures are performed using an advanced laser, and laparoscopic techniques and the company has performed more than 12,000 surgeries till date.