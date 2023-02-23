Private credit is expected to grow to $2.69 trillion by the end of 2026, on the back of a clear upward trend in the market’s appetite for alternative financing options, according to the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA).

Private credit now accounts for about 12 per cent of global private capital AUM, and 2022 has emerged as the best year for PE/VC credit investments in India, at around 5 per cent higher than in 2019.

“Globally, private credit has been the fastest-growing asset class within the private capital group, with $1.21 trillion as of October 2021, and based on Prequin research, it is to go to $2.69 trillion by the end of 2026, which will also be the fastest growing in terms of that class. Largely, it was direct landing and distress in 60 per cent, geographically, 60 per cent in the US, 30 per cent in Europe, and the rest of it in 10 per cent,” said Dinkar Venkatasubramanian, Partner, Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy, EY.

In India, based on publicly available data, private credit firms announced a total fundraising of at least $3billion across sector-specific strategies (real estate, data centers), sector-agnostic strategies, and special situation strategies in 2022. Additionally, several global funds have committed investments of $3–4 billion from their global or Asia-Pacific funds over the next couple of years.

Over the past few years, the real estate industry has undergone an extensive overhaul, stated IVCA. Credit is more dominant than equity in the real estate industry, according to Nipun Sahni, Partner, Apollo Global Management.

“In regards to the residential sector, which accounts for 80 per cent, equity is dominant because of regulatory obligations on developers. But the office side, which is also a large segment of the market, has a lot of equity investments by investors to build, hold, and continue to just eat rent every month from that and see gradual annuity income coming out, which is translated into REITs and InVITs.”

The 12th edition of the IVCA Conclave, the flagship event of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), India’s apex industry body for alternative assets, concluded on Wednesday.