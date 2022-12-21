While there can be a one year-odd period of turbulence because of global economic down-cycle and geo-political isues, India’s growth story remains intact in the long-to-medium term, says Subhrakant Panda, the newly elected President of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry). Panda is also the Managing Director of IMFA.

According to him, manufacturing activity will see a ramp-up with the government-promoted manufacturing schemes catching up over a period-of-time. Private investment cycle is “more than a trickle now”.

In an interview to businessline, Panda talked about India capitalising on the China-plus-one strategy, private investment cycle and Budget expectations. Edited excerpts:

Q How is the Indian economy shaping up vis-a-vis the rest of the world?

We are in somewhat of a sweet spot with the timing and quantum of stimulus measures during the pandemic being spot on. Wherever there were excess measures, inflation shot up to elevated levels and these countries are struggling to bring it under control.

India too has had its challenges with inflation, but that was by and large because of imported inflation — because of rise in price across categories like oil and fertilisers.

The Centre’s focus on reforms is paying dividends. The PLI scheme is well-targeted at sectors where India is import-dependent or there is unnecessarily high outflow of foreign exchange. All of this has worked together to help towards a 7 per cent growth and be amongst the fastest growing large economies.

Q But there are global economic headwinds...

We are not an island or unconnected with the rest of the world. Globally, growth is expected to slow down sharply in 2023 and 2024 and that is a cause forconcern. And we are witness (to the slowdown too). India did very well in exports for a sustained period but now we see a slowdown, some slippages too. This is a second-degree effect of high inflation and slowdown in Europe and the USA. However, I am a believer of the India growth story. While there will be some short-term turbulence, say one year or so, I think we are well prepared and (can) make corrections on a real-time basis to manoeuvre through.

The other eye should be on the medium-to-long term prospects. We are looking to be the third largest economy and possibly the second largest by the end of this decade. We have the advantage of a larger unified domestic market and there is now talk of attracting global supply chains here. We are talking about making-in-India for India and for the world. And the measures taken by the government – including the National Logistics policy, ease of doing business – should hold us in good stead.

Q In the medium-to-long term which sector do you see driving growth in India?

At the moment, agriculture is 16 -17 per cent of the economy but it accounts for 45 per cent of the jobs. And this is clearly untenable. Our services sector is robust. But we need manufacturing to step up and grow from 15-16 per cent of the economy to 25 per cent plus. And this is where reforms and PLI schemes will play their part. One must understand that geopolitics has given us an opportunity to tap into the China-plus-one strategy. We missed the bus 15-20 years ago. Now, we are doing it. The disruption in China has shown the world, why a China-plus-one strategy is important.

Q Have we replaced China ?

I am not saying we have been able to replace China. But the surge you are seeing in exports from India clearly makes a strong case for China-plus-one. From a manufacturing perspective, we are seeing change happening. And to be fair to the government (Centre), we should allow some time for the changes to happen.

We are seeing the benefits of some of the PLI schemes that started earlier, like for mobile phones and white goods. In specialty steel, we are now seeing the applications getting shortlisted. So all of this will come in play. We need to give it time.

Going forward, I believe, there will be a further boost with global supply chains looking to move to India – which is already happening.

Q Is private investment cycle picking up here?

The government has done the heavy lifting during the pandemic and in its aftermath. We believe the private sector is already stepping in now. Value of private sector capex in Q2 FY23 was ₹3.3 trillion, Q2FY22 was ₹2.7 trillion and Q2FY21 was ₹1.2 crore. So as we are coming out of the pandemic, the capex is up. So it is more than a trickle now. It is increasing and will gather momentum.

There were ₹8,00,000 crore worth of assets that were there under NCLT which have changed hands. Over there, de-bottlenecking is being done in areas where there was under-utilisation; capacity expansion was happening; and so on. These are all hidden investments.

In the Q2 manufacturing survey that we put out, 61 per cent of respondents said their production was higher; but the average capacity utilisation stood at 70 per cent. Normally, you need to cross 80 per cent capacity utilisation before investments start coming in. Certain sectors like auto and auto-components have capacity utilisation at 90 per cent-plus. That is where capex announcements are being made. There are sectors too where the slack in consumption needs to be taken up.

There were also 40 per cent of respondents who said they will increase capacity by 15 per cent over the next six months. However, a deterrent to private sector investment was the high production costs. But that is now changing with cooling off in commodity costs. Production costs could come down further in Q3 and that will enable more people to take up capex.

Q What is your Budget expectation?

We are hoping for a growth-oriented Budget. We understood that inflation was a concern and it had to be tackled. It is a relief that inflation is back within the tolerance band of the RBI. There is tax buoyancy and so there is headroom for the Centre to take certain measures to support growth.

Q Isn’t it time to cut back on subsidies?