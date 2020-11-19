Probiotic milk brand Yakult launched in Kerala

Yakult, the probiotic milk brand, launched in Kerala market. The product is available in two variants — Yakult and Yakult Light, the latter with less sugar and fortified with Vitamins D and E — and is sold in a pack of five bottles.

Yakult is sold for ₹70 for a 5-bottle pack and Yakult Light is sold for ₹85. Initially, the product will be available in Kochi and later to other parts in phases.

Developed by microbiologist Minoru Shirota in Japan in 1920’s, the brand started its joint venture in India with the European food giant Danone in Sonepat, Haryana in 2005 and started its production in the country in 2008. Ever since, it was being made available in various Indian cities but was not available in Kerala till now.

Yakult Danone India Ltd has appointed Choice Specialty Food Products Ltd as its distributor in Kerala.

Arun Antony, Director, Choice Specialty Food Products said, “39 million bottles of Yakult are consumed everyday across 39 countries. In Bengaluru alone, more than 6 million bottles are sold in a month.”

Each 65 ml bottle of Yakult contains more than 6.5 billion beneficial bacteria lactobacillus casei Strain Shirota (LcS) which helps increase the number of good bacteria which improves digestion and immunity, he added.