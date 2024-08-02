Prodapt, a leading provider of consulting, engineering and transformation services for the telecom and technology industry, has appointed Manish Vyas as MD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Manish joined Prodapt as Executive Director earlier this year, bringing with him over 23 years of experience at Tech Mahindra.
He brings a deep understanding of building scaled businesses in the CMT industry, having led multiple lines of global businesses, says a release.
Manish Vyas said his commitment was to make the company the most customer-centric and innovative company powered by an AI-first approach, the release said.
