Product review startup Mishry announces CSOP on investment platform Tyke as part of its Pre Series A funding

Homegrown product review platform Mishry has announced the Consumer Stock Option Plan (CSOP) launch to enable its users to invest in the company.

Mishry launched its CSOP on Tyke, an investing platform that enables startups to transact and complete their fundraising digitally and instantly.

“The idea is to create an alternate way of raising funds and disrupt the way angel investment networks, venture capital, and individuals invest in the business,” the company said in an official release.

The CSOP is currently live on Tyke for the next 12 days, and users can invest less than ₹5000. Mishry CSOP on Tyke is a part of its larger on going preSeries A funding activity.

Launched in April 2019 by Tanu Ganguly, Mishry is a woman-lead startup. It is a review and recommendations-based platform.

Mishry plans to use the funds raised through Tyke to extend its review catalog and launch a marketplace model for reviews.

Tanu Ganguly, Founder of Mishry, said,” Our community has always been an integral part of our growth story.”

Forefront of spreading message

“Our brand is built largely through word of mouth, and the community has been at the forefront of spreading our message. So, it made a lot of sense to extend an invite to our evangelists to become a part of our next growth phase. Tyke kind of platforms has made this easy and accessible for users to invest in new-age startups and democratised angel investing,” said Ganguly.

The platform has both brands and consumers as its users. It currently has over 400,000 users, a social media community of over 35,000, and a creator’s community of over a thousand in India.

Earlier, the company has raised investments from Angel investors, including Vir Sanghvi, Rajiv Garodia, and Kiran Shetty. It also has onboarded entrepreneur Jonathan Callcut, who is also a strategic advisor and mentor for Mishry.