Production from JV with Reliance to represent 15% of India’s gas demand: bp

Natural gas production from joint venture (JV) projects with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is going to represent 15 per cent of India’s demand according to Bernard Looney, Group chief executive of bp p.l.c.

Speaking at the India Energy Forum by CERAWeek, Looney said, “Our production is going to represent 15 per cent of India’s gas demand in the next several years. If you look at it from a production basis, it is going to be 20 to 25 per cent of India’s gas production. This is a part of three major projects we are bringing online with the first later this year.”

Looney also said that within their partnership with Reliance, the bp-Jio vertical would be setting up 5,500 new retail sites over the next four to five years. This will be up from the existing 1500 retail outlets.

He said that the Green Growth equity fund would be focused on growing renewable energy investment.

He also said that a technology centre would be opened in Pune in the coming weeks.