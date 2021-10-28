Prohibition of UPI payments on crypto exchange WazirX challenged

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India (SBI) to respond to a petition seeking to direct the authorities to take back the decision to prohibit UPI payments on cryptocurrency exchange WazirX.
A Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to SBI, RBI, National Payments Corporation of India and the Department of Financial Services, and asked them to respond to the petition. The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 24.
Petitioner Arnav Gulati, a law student and an investor, argued that he, along with the numerous account holders of SBI and registered users of WazirX, are aggrieved by the prohibition, which is arbitrary, and goes against the Supreme Court ruling in the case of Internet and Mobile Association of India, where the court had struck down the RBI circular prohibiting all banks to deal with any virtual currency or provide services for facilitating any entity in dealing with them.
“The Respondent No 1 (SBI) is directly involved in the matter as they have blocked and restricted the users and merchants to use the UPI deposits option on the crypto exchanges, thereby leaving users with no option but to use other payment deposit options, which take more time to get completed and extra charges like convenience fees, GST charges or service charges are charged, making it difficult for retail investors and users to get the funds on time,” said the petition.
“That the decision of Respondent No I is arbitrary, hasty, absurd, unreasonable and irrational, as all the respondents have never restricted the banks or other institutions in dealing with cryptocurrencies.
“That the Respondent No 2 (RBI) and others clarified in their notices and interviews that there is no objection with the Unified Payment Interface (hereinafter referred as UPI) system in the cryptocurrency exchanges and, therefore, the petitioner has approached this court to directing the Respondent No 1 (SBI) to take effective steps and take back the decision of prohibiting UPI Payments in the cryptoexchanges,” the petitioner added.
Advocates Siddharth Acharya and Simarjeet Singh Satia, representing the petitioner, said the SBI’s decision to block UPI services for WazirX is arbitrary and violative of the Supreme Court judgment of March 2020.
The lawyers said the PIL involved the interest of almost one crore retail investors of the WazirX crypto exchange platform, and sought direction to the authorities to take effective steps and take back the decision of prohibiting UPI payments in the crypto exchanges.
The plea said that in April 2018, the RBI issued a circular prohibiting all banks to deal with any virtual currencies or provide services for facilitating any person or entity in dealing with or settling them, including Bitcoins. Such services included maintaining accounts, registering, trading, settling, clearing, giving loans against virtual tokens, accepting them as collateral, opening accounts of exchanges dealing with them, and transfer/ receipt of money in accounts relating to purchase/ sale of virtual currencies, it said, adding that thereafter all the transactions related to cryptocurrencies via banking institutions were stopped.
“Later, the Supreme Court, in March 2020, passed a final order nullifying the circular of the RBI and paving the way for banks and their customers to deal in cryptocurrency. On the basis of the said order, the RBI issued another circular allowing the institutions under it to deal and facilitate transactions in virtual currencies,” it said.
The plea said that on September 15, SBI prohibited the use of the UPI platform for its account holders in the WazirX cryptocurrency exchange, which has now been challenged.
It sought direction to the RBI to regulate and govern the cryptocurrency sector, and thereby making provisions for the payment interfaces and decisions.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...