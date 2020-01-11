Promoter group holding in Reliance Capital comes down from 33.36% to 29.40%

Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd has informed the exchanges that the shareholding of the promoter group in Reliance Capital Ltd has come down from 33.36 per cent to 29.40 per cent following invocation of pledged shares on January 8, 2020.

Prior to the invocation of pledged shares, the promoter group owned 8.43 crore shares in the company. After the invocation of pledge, the promoter group owns 7.43 crore shares.

As per an exchange filing on January 3, 2020, the total financial indebtedness of Reliance Capital including short-term and long-term debt stood at Rs 18,766 crore as of December-end 2019.

As per the disclosures made by the company, the total amount outstanding on account of loans / revolving facilities like cash credit from banks / financial institutions stood at Rs 637 crore at December-end 2019 and of this, the amount of default as on date was Rs 40 crore.

Further, the total amount outstanding on account of unlisted debt securities -- non-convertible debentures and Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares -- stood at Rs 45 crore as at December-end 2019 and of this, the amount of default as on date was Rs 32 crore, according to the exchange filing.