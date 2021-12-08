Property management start-up Tenantcube raises $250,000 in pre-seed funding

Property management start-up Tenantcube has announced that it has raised $250,000 in a pre-seed funding round from strategic investors, including Archana Priyadharshini of PointOne Capital, Ashish Sharma of Innoven Capital, and Rob K Dawson of Vensuris Group of Companies.

Freshworks CEO Girish Mathrubootham and Arvind Parthiban of SuperOps.ai are existing investors in Tenantcube.

Headquartered in St Catharines, Canada, and with operations in Chennai, Tenantcube offers a simple software solution to effectively handle all property management options including end-to-end renting experience for landlords, property managers, and tenants from one place.

Tenantcube will use the funds for further expansion of the sales and service coordination team, to meet current and future demand.