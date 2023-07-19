Brigade REAP, a proptech-focused real estate accelerator programme, has onboarded five start-ups from 150 applications for its 14th Cohort.

The programme accelerates and invests in disruptive start-ups in the proptech and climatetech space with a typical investment of $100–200k. It currently has a portfolio of more than 65 companies, which is a mix of accelerated and invested companies over the last seven years.

The ticket size varies depending on the industry and funding round, but over 40 per cent of our portfolio has raised external funding from investors such as Accel, Foundamental, Anarock, and more, the company said.

For this cohort, the domains covered include robotics, alternative construction materials, retail, plastic waste management, and hospitality, and for the first time since its inception, the programme has onboarded a hospitality startup, together with startups from other sectors such as retail tech, green construction, and robotics.

“The selected start-ups bring fresh perspectives and disruptive technologies to the table, and we are excited about the potential they hold to drive positive change in the industry. As the real estate sector continues to grow, we are confident that these startups will play a vital role in shaping its future,” said Angie Mahtaney, Chief Business Mentor at REAP.

The start-ups that were chosen are Vividobots, a company that focuses on exterior painting robots for high-rise buildings; Uni-Am, which is focused on reducing carbon footprint in cement production to revolutionise green construction; Spatic a location intelligence platform for retail expansion; Paving+ a sustainable solution to plastic waste; and Raho, which provides high quality but affordable holiday destinations for young families and professionals by upgrading facilities and standardising services in clusters of properties.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit