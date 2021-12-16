Prost launches exclusive club for HNIs, celebrities in Hyderabad

Microbrewery Prost has launched a premier club in Hyderabad for celebrities and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and plans to replicate the model in other metros including Bengaluru.

“We have set up an entire floor for Prost Exclusive in our renovated premises in Jubilee Hills here with a capacity of 100 and the response has been quite good,’’ Teja Chekuri, Founder-Director, Prost told BusinessLine here.

The concept of an exclusive club for celebrities is the result of an analysis of the needs of a diverse category of customers. “Many film stars and HNIs visit our pub regularly. But their requirements are slightly different from the normal set of customers. They do prefer social life and seeing others but at the same time prefer some kind of seclusion due to professional and personal reasons,’’ Chekuri said.

As part of the facilities, the exclusive members are given a separate entry to the top floor of the premises. “They can see the general customers and activities in the floors below while guarding their privacy. They too want to socialize and network and Prost Exclusive is intended to give them a different experience,’’ he added.

Buoyed by the ‘good’ response, Prost plans to replicate the model in other metros including Bengaluru.

Expansion

Prost, which also owns the IronHill franchisee, is evaluating expansion plans. It now operates IronHill outlets in Hyderabad, Bengaluru (Asia’s largest), Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore and Rajamahendravaram.

“The business environment has been vibrant after unlocking post the second wave of Covid-19. It looks as if people want to come out with some kind of revenge for being forced to stay at home for long periods due to the pandemic,’’ said Chekuri, adding that there is greater response to microbreweries in Tier - II locations.

Microbreweries have the advantage of brewing different flavours of beer according to seasons and market preference with fresh ingredients like wheat, rice, mango, apple, chocolate, coffee, lemon and blueberries, etc.

Prost has so far invested over ₹18 crore in the business. It set up a microbrewery in Bengaluru in 2012 and was the first to obtain a micro brewery license from the Telangana Government and is on an expansion mode now.