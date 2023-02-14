Prozo, a full-stack supply chain company, has raised ₹45 crore in a Pre-Series B round via a combination of equity and debt financing led by Sixth Sense Ventures.

JAFCO Asia and other marquee investors also participated. The funds raised in this Pre-Series B round would be utilised to expand its client base, warehousing and logistics network, and deepen its Prozo Warehousing & Logistics (“PWLP”) SaaS platform. This round is also a precursor to a larger series B round planned in FY 23-24.

Prozo said its warehousing footprint and client base have grown by 10 times since its last funding round of ₹76 crore, led by Sixth Sense Ventures. The company is currently offering supply chain services to 100 brands through its network of 30 Omni-channel fulfillment centres spread over 15,00,000 square feet across 12 locations.

Ashvini Jakhar, Founder and CEO, Prozo said, “Prozo is like an operating system of supply chains wherein brands of all sizes can customise their supply chain, leveraging Prozo’s fulfillment and logistics network. Just like companies don’t set up their own servers these days but opt for AWS-like services, firms don’t need to set up their own supply chains, but opt for a full-stack, enterprise-grade, pay-per-use supply chain partner like Prozo.”

The company says it is democratising access to ‘Enterprise Grade Supply Chains’ for their B2B, B2C, and D2C clients, leveraging its command centre, warehousing and logistics control tower. Prozo is able to deliver differentiated SLA & TAT adherence to its clients.