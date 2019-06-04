Oil PSUs to lay world’s longest LPG pipeline between Kandla and Gorakpur

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
IndianOil , Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) will be laying the world’s longest LPG pipeline, from Kandla (Gujarat) to Gorakhpur (UP). An IndianOil statement said the 2,757-km cross-country pipeline will connect three major States — Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh — to the western coast and reach LPG to 22 bottling plants (BPs) of the three oil marketing companies (OMCs).
A joint venture agreement to this effect was signed here on Monday evening.
The Kandla-Gorakhpur LPG pipeline is estimated to cost about ₹10,000 crore. It will be implemented through a joint venture company where IndianOil will hold 50 per cent and the other two OMCs will hold 25 per cent each.
“The pipeline will source LPG from three import terminals on the west coast and two refineries (at Koyali and Bina) and supply it to 22 bottling plants of the three OMCs connected en route — three in Gujarat, six in Madhya Pradesh and 13 in Uttar Pradesh,” an official statement said.
In addition, the pipeline will supply LPG to 21 more bottling plants in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh through road-bridging.
Once completed, the single pipeline can transport up to 8.25 million tonnes of LPG per year, which amounts to about 25 per cent of India’s LPG demand, the statement added.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor