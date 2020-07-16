PTC India seeks to give up stake in PTC India Financial Services

PTC India is looking to give up its controlling stake in PTC India Financial Services. “The Board of Directors of PTC India Ltd (company) had recommended a proposal to the shareholders regarding dilution of the company’s holding in its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS),” the company said in a statement to BSE.

This dilution is to be done in a form and manner which is determined to be in the interest of the company and its shareholders, the statement said.

The process was delayed because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and now requisite internal approvals have been received to re-initiate the process of exploring opportunities for monetising the company’s investment in PFS, the statement added.

The last date for submission of interest by a bidder is July 31, 2020, the statement said.