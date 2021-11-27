Public hearing held for JSW project in Odisha

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
A public hearing was held for Jindal Steel Works’ proposed integrated steel plant in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, officials said.
JSW has proposed a 12-million-tonne-per-annum (MTPA) facility, 900 MW power plant and a captive port in 3,000 acres of land at an estimated cost of ₹50,000 crore.
The POSCO site near the port town of Paradip was chosen by the administration for setting up of the JSW project as the South Korean steel company has withdrawn its proposed plan to set up a mega steel project.
JSW had earlier held tripartite meetings this month at the district level, and Gadakujang, Nuagaon and Dhinkia gram panchayat.
The first village-level meeting was hosted at Govindpur in Ersama block on Friday morning with participation from 200 villagers, district administration and JSW, the steel conglomerate said in a release.
District Collector Parul Patwari, Superintendent of Police Akhilesvar Singh, local MLA Raghunandan Das and others attended the hearing. Das said he would ensure that the villagers get their due.
Villagers demanded a job for at least one person from a family, construction of a sea wall to check erosion and compensation for those affected people who depend on betel vine orchards for livelihood, officials said.
JSW said alternative livelihood and employment, health and education intervention, environment and water came across as the topmost concerns among villagers. It announced a roadmap to initiate livelihood engagement for people at the project site.
There is a plan to engage 1,000 youths from the affected area across different JSW projects in India depending on suitability and requirement, according to the firm.
Also see: JSW Energy hives off renewables business under new entity
JSW has announced that it will spend ₹196 crore for periphery development, ₹57 crore for skill development of local people, and ₹52 crore for creating mangrove forest, health and drinking water projects.
