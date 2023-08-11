The public hearing on the revised master plan for Adani group’s Kattupalli port has been postponed. It was supposed to be held on September 5.

A note by Tiruvallur District Collector says that representatives were received to conduct the public hearing at more than one location to enable the public to express their views about the project.

Accordingly, the hearing announced on September 5 for the project stands postponed and a fresh date will be announced in due course, the note said.

The ambitious ₹53,031 crore revised master plan will see the port’s cargo handling increase manifold to 320 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from the present 24.65 MTPA. The average dredge depth at berths will be 20.5 m.