Public Sector Enterprises under Petroleum Ministry command lions share of dividend income to exchequer: CAG

Over 40 per cent of the dividend proceeds to the exchequer from Public Sector Enterprises has been accrued from 14 government companies under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The General Purpose Financial Report of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) noted that these 14 companies contributed ₹ 28,859 crore representing 40.90 per cent of the total dividend declared by all Government Companies and Corporations.

In toto there were 644 Central Government Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) under the audit jurisdiction of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India as on March 31, 2018. These included 450 government companies, 188 government controlled other companies and 6 statutory corporations. The CAG report dealt with 420 government companies and corporations (including 6 statutory corporations) and 165 government controlled other companies.

In all, 101 government companies and corporations declared dividend of ₹ 70,562 crore during 2017-2018. Out of this, dividend received/receivable by the centre stood at ₹ 42,229 crore. This represents an 11.83 per cent return on the total investment of ₹ 3, 57,064 crore in all government companies and corporations.

The non-compliance to the government directive on declaration of dividend by 53 CPSEs has resulted in a shortfall of ₹ 9,417.75 crore in the payment of dividend to the exchequer for 2017-2018.

The report also said that 231 government companies and corporations earned profit of ₹ 1,66,197 crore during 2017-2018 of which, 71.83 per cent (or ₹ 1,19,379 crore) was contributed by 52 government companies and corporations in three sectors namely, petroleum, coal and lignite, and power.

Raising concerns over the calculation of disinvestment proceeds, the CAG said, the government divested its share in 36 cases through different routes which includes income from Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) investment as part of disinvestment process which should not be part of disinvestment resulting in overstating the amount of disinvestment proceeds by ₹ 1400 crore during 2017-2018.

The CAG also said that the proposed disinvestment of centre’s 15 per cent stake in MMTC Limited and The State Trading Corporation of India Limited (STC) could not be implemented by August 21, 2017. This led to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management missing out the opportunity to offload the shares at the best price.