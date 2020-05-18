Pudumjee Paper resumes production at Pune plant

Pudumjee Paper Products has restarted production of specialty paper products at its Pune plant to meet the rising demand from the packaging industry.

The company had suspended production at its Pune plant on March 23 to ensure the safety of its workers in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Currently, Pune is classified as a red zone.

On May 8, the company received permission from the Maharashtra government to resume production. Accordingly, the company has restarted the manufacture of specialty paper products required as input for packaging of pharmaceutical products, hospital supplies, hygiene products, food and confectionery.

In April, it received permission from the State government for dispatch of paper products lying in its inventory for use as soap wrappers, for medical and food packaging, as tissue paper, and so on, which in turn are required to maintain supply chain of essential commodities during the pandemic.

The company’s hygiene division, engaged in the supply of essential products, has also resumed its operations.

The company has taken appropriate measures to ensure the safety, hygiene and well-being of all its workers in compliance with the circulars issued by the government.