Puma India appoints Shreya Sachdev as Head of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives

Sports brand Puma has appointed Shreya Sachdev as the Head of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives.

The company said that in addition to her current role of heading Strategic Initiatives, she will now also be responsible for leading creative, brand marketing and managing brand personalities.

She will continue to report to Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager Puma India and Southeast Asia, and will be a part of the leadership team, the company’s statement added.

Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, Puma India and Southeast Asia, said, “Puma’s brand differentiation in the Indian market stems from our unconventional approach to marketing. We have always believed in telling the right stories, with the right content and in the most compelling manner to build consumer connect.”

“Shreya’s analytical skills coupled with her penchant for creativity will further help build local relevance for our marketing excellence in the years to come,” he added.

Sachdev joined Puma India in 2019 to lead Strategic Initiatives. Prior to this, she worked as a consultant with McKinsey & Company.