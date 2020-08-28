Puma India appoints Shreya Sachdev as Head of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Sports brand Puma has appointed Shreya Sachdev as the Head of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives.
The company said that in addition to her current role of heading Strategic Initiatives, she will now also be responsible for leading creative, brand marketing and managing brand personalities.
She will continue to report to Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager Puma India and Southeast Asia, and will be a part of the leadership team, the company’s statement added.
Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, Puma India and Southeast Asia, said, “Puma’s brand differentiation in the Indian market stems from our unconventional approach to marketing. We have always believed in telling the right stories, with the right content and in the most compelling manner to build consumer connect.”
“Shreya’s analytical skills coupled with her penchant for creativity will further help build local relevance for our marketing excellence in the years to come,” he added.
Sachdev joined Puma India in 2019 to lead Strategic Initiatives. Prior to this, she worked as a consultant with McKinsey & Company.
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...