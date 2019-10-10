PUMA opens first interactive retail store in India

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
Global sportswear brand PUMA, the largest sportswear brand in India launched its entirely redesigned, interactive retail store in India on Thursday.
The sportswear major’s first interactive store’s facade mimics the sole patterns of its iconic suede sneakers. The store focuses on bringing technology, sports and experiential retail under one roof. Located in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, the store has digitally connected offerings, innovative customer engagement zones and an in-house customisation studio.
“We believe that experience is the biggest proposition for offline retail as much as convenience is key to online retail. And, that’s precisely the reason for launching a first-of-its-kind PUMA store in India. We plan to open similar interactive retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai in due course,” Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India told BusinessLine. “Globally, in 2016, India was the eighth largest market for PUMA and by 2020 it will be the fifth largest. We are growing at 20-25 per cent YoY,” he added.
In addition to offering the largest selection of merchandise available at any PUMA store in the country, the interactive store features tried and tested experiential elements from the recently launched PUMA store at Fifth Avenue in New York City.
Some of the key highlights of the store include an F1 Simulator, highlighting the success of PUMA’s Motorsport category in India, which customers can use to virtually race down the streets of New York City. PUMA x YOU, the customisation studio allows customers to personalise PUMA footwear, apparel and accessories using embroidery and print, choosing from 100 quirky designs.
Customers can access all PUMA products on an interactive screen which allows them to virtually scan through the entire PUMA range, go through product information , allowing them to place an order directly from the warehouse and have it shipped to their homes.
The store also showcases the one8 collection that PUMA debuted in collaboration with cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017. The brand’s successful re-entry into Basketball globally recently saw the company enter into the Performance Basketball category in India. The store will exclusively range the new basketball collection.
