Pune-based company unveils zero leak float trap

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

Steamlok Engineering, manufacturers of steam engineering products, on Wednesday launched the zero leak float trap SLFT75 . It comes with a unique rotating ball design that ensures self-seating of the valve and seat enabling zero leakage through the trap.

Mahesh Desai, CEO, Enemtech Capital Inc, USA, unveiled the product.

Steamlok Engineering is a start-up formed in September 2017. . It is a sister concern of of Steam Equipments, which was established in 2004. “We started with zero capital and today we are proud that within a span of 15 years, we have reached a turnover of about ₹60 crore”, said company President Rasheed Syed.

“Steamlok is fast growing in India and abroad and continues a pattern of consistent growth with innovative quality products and top class customer service and an increasingly loyal and expanding base of satisfied customers”, said company CEO Narpendra Singh.

