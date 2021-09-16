Pune-based startup makes it to Cleantech Group’s 50 to Watch List

Ecozen, a Pune-based start-up that provides solutions in the value chain processes for perishable commodities with its cutting edge technology, has been recognised for its work with the firm making it to the Cleantech Group’s 50 to Watch List.

Cleantech Group, San Francisco-based international body, came out with its 50 to Watch List, commending entrepreneurs and their firms that have created new technologies and business models supporting clean hydrogen, increasing food availability, eliminating rare earth metals from solar cells and creating textiles out of food waste.

The List, put out annually, is the third of top early-stage private companies delivering innovative solutions to the climate crisis.

Ecozen provides climate smart solutions for pumping and cooling in the agriculture value chain with its cutting edge technology. It enables climate-smart transition for irrigation and cold chain using IOT, innovative energy storage and more efficient motors and controls.

Abate carbon emissions

Use of clean energy and abatement of food loss, both lead to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The Pune-based firm abates carbon emissions equivalent to removing 50,000 cars off the road every day. For this, Ecozen has deployed solar irrigation systems, and solar cold rooms for over 70,000 farmers across India, Africa and South-East Asia.

Ecozen is the brainchild of three young and enthusiastic graduates from IIT Kharagpur — Devendra Gupta, Prateek Singhal and Vivek Pandey.

Commenting on the recognition, Devendra Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Ecozen, said, “We are elated to be a part of the 50 to Watch List, it's an acknowledgement of our efforts to combat climate change by an international body.”

To pick the firms that made the 50 to Watch List, Cleantech Group put together a diverse panel of more than 25 early-stage investment and innovation experts. The expert panel nominated the companies they were most impressed with, focussing on innovative solutions to the climate crisis.