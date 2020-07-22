Punit Goenka resigns as Zee Media's non-executive-non-independent director

Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, has resigned from the post of Zee Media's non-executive-non-independent director, Zee Media Corporation Limited said on Wednesday.

The reason for his resignation was attributed to “preoccupation”, as per the regulatory filing. His departure will come into effect from the close of business hours on July 22, 2020.

“We would like to place on record our gratitude for his participation as Director of the Board,” the company said.

Goenka, the elder son of Zee chairman and Essel group promoter Subhash Chandra, has been MD of Zee Entertainment since January 1, 2010. He was appointed the firm's CEO in July 2008.