Punit Goenka resigns as Zee Media's non-executive-non-independent director

Our Bureau Mumabi | Updated on July 22, 2020 Published on July 22, 2020

Punit Goenka

Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, has resigned from the post of Zee Media's non-executive-non-independent director, Zee Media Corporation Limited said on Wednesday.

The reason for his resignation was attributed to “preoccupation”, as per the regulatory filing. His departure will come into effect from the close of business hours on July 22, 2020.

“We would like to place on record our gratitude for his participation as Director of the Board,” the company said.

Goenka, the elder son of Zee chairman and Essel group promoter Subhash Chandra, has been MD of Zee Entertainment since January 1, 2010. He was appointed the firm's CEO in July 2008.

Published on July 22, 2020
Zee Media Corporation Ltd
