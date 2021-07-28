PURE EV offers extended warranty for existing customers

Electric Vehicle Startup PURE EV, the IIT Hyderabad-Incubated Startup, has announced a new ‘Warranty Extension’ policy with retrospective benefit for existing customers.

The extended warranty policy covers key power-train components (Battery, Motor, and Controller) for all its current models. PURE EV, in a statement, said it had spent more than two years evaluating and bring forward this policy based on data analytics.

The data points assessed include on-ground product performance of these components over 40,000 km for many of the PURE EV models and in-house test data over the last two years, customers and dealers’ feedback, and other related areas.

Nishanth Dongari, Founder, PURE EV, and Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, said “The entire EV components manufacturing ecosystem is at a nascent stage today in the country and PURE EV is working extensively for continuous improvements in the components design life and field reliability through our research center at IIT Hyderabad. This announcement of extension in the warranty policy is done after strong data analytics and through extensive design improvements of these critical components.”

Rohit Vadera, Chief Executive Officer of PURE EV, said, “This extended warranty policy will also be applicable on a retrospective basis, and all our existing customers can also avail of this policy. This increase in the warranty period is an outcome of our years of comprehensive feedback evaluation mechanism through our customers and various other stakeholders."

The warranty has been extended from 3 to 5 years for batteries, one to three years for motors, and one to two years for controllers.

PURE EV has already launched four models available at over 100 touch points across India with plans to expand further in the future. It has developed in-house expertise in Lithium Battery technology with highly efficient controllers and motors at IIT Hyderabad Research Park. The company has a current manufacturing capacity of 60,000 vehicles per year.