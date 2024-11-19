PURE EV, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, entered into a strategic partnership with Arva Electric Vehicles Manufacturing LLC, a subsidiary of Clarion Investment LLC to enhance the distribution and sales of electric motorcycles and bring sustainable mobility options to consumers across the Middle East and African regions.

PURE EV will supply Arva Electric with an initial batch of 50,000 units of its flagship models - the ecoDryft and eTryst X - over the next couple of years. Following this initial phase, the supply is expected to increase to 60,000 units annually, solidifying PURE EV’s presence in these emerging markets.

“This partnership not only aims to enhance sales but also to foster sustainable mobility solutions in regions where electric motorcycles are rapidly gaining traction, marking a significant step towards expanding our footprint in Middle East and African markets,’‘ Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE EV said

Aniyan Kutty, Managing Director, Arva Electric Vehicles Manufacturing LLC said: “Both the companies are committed to promoting eco-friendly mobility solutions with an aim to reduce carbon emissions and support environmental sustainability in these regions.”

The UAE electric two-wheeler (E2W) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.11 per cent during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from $29.97 million in 2023 to $60.19 million in 2031. The demand for the UAE electric two-wheeler market is expected to rise owing to the easy accessibility of electric motorcycles, rising prices of gasoline products, and increasing efficiency of vehicles compared to traditional vehicles, the release added.

