Pure-V rolls out electric scooter EPluto 7G

Solutions for sustainability
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
Pure-EV, a start-up incubated by Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, launched its high-speed electric scooter, EPluto 7G, here on Sunday.
The electric scooter, which has raised funding at a valuation of $35 million, has a range of 116 km per full charge (in ICAT range test) and comes with a patented battery technology.
Its portable batteries are designed to work under tough environmental conditions, while the mechanical design has been made to suit Indian terrain conditions. With an ex-showroom price of ₹79,999, EPluto 7G has a top speed of 60 kmph and battery warranty for 40,000 km.
“E-mobility is an upcoming sector, and one of the most disruptive ones. We are not only looking at the vehicular aspect but also the supply chain. The value addition being done by the start-up is very high and is highly commendable,” VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, said, after formally launching the vehicle at IIT-H campus at Kandi near here.
The company has current manufacturing capacity of 2,000 units per month at its facility co-located with the campus. It aims to deploy over 10,000 electric vehicles on the road during the current calendar year.
“Pure-EV is a true testimony of how IIT Hyderabad is translating academic activities into mass-scale commercial products through the support of the incubation centre,” BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said.
“Co-location of Pure-EV factory with IIT Hyderabad campus will open up new R&D collaborations with various faculty members. I wish the company to become one of the leading players in the country in the space of lithium battery and electric mobility,” he said.
Nishanth Dongari, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and Founder, Pure-EV, said, “The launch of this scooter is a significant achievement for the company and the range test results are a demonstration of our strength in battery technology. We have state-of-the-art facilities for the assembly and testing of the lithium battery packs.”
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
Dheberia embroidery with sheep wool empowers the Rabari pastoral community
Going back to traditional foods could reduce malnutrition and promote livelihood options
With the Budget offering little to boost consumption, companies are left to their own devices to navigate the ...
The Budget 2020, set against the complex backdrop of a slowing Indian economy, has proven to be an incremental ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...