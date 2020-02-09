Pure-V rolls out electric scooter EPluto 7G

Pure-EV, a start-up incubated by Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, launched its high-speed electric scooter, EPluto 7G, here on Sunday.

The electric scooter, which has raised funding at a valuation of $35 million, has a range of 116 km per full charge (in ICAT range test) and comes with a patented battery technology.

Its portable batteries are designed to work under tough environmental conditions, while the mechanical design has been made to suit Indian terrain conditions. With an ex-showroom price of ₹79,999, EPluto 7G has a top speed of 60 kmph and battery warranty for 40,000 km.

“E-mobility is an upcoming sector, and one of the most disruptive ones. We are not only looking at the vehicular aspect but also the supply chain. The value addition being done by the start-up is very high and is highly commendable,” VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, said, after formally launching the vehicle at IIT-H campus at Kandi near here.

The company has current manufacturing capacity of 2,000 units per month at its facility co-located with the campus. It aims to deploy over 10,000 electric vehicles on the road during the current calendar year.

New R&D collaborations

“Pure-EV is a true testimony of how IIT Hyderabad is translating academic activities into mass-scale commercial products through the support of the incubation centre,” BS Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said.

“Co-location of Pure-EV factory with IIT Hyderabad campus will open up new R&D collaborations with various faculty members. I wish the company to become one of the leading players in the country in the space of lithium battery and electric mobility,” he said.

Nishanth Dongari, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and Founder, Pure-EV, said, “The launch of this scooter is a significant achievement for the company and the range test results are a demonstration of our strength in battery technology. We have state-of-the-art facilities for the assembly and testing of the lithium battery packs.”