Pureplay Skin Sciences ups top level hiring

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Beauty and personal care start-up Plum, owned by Pureplay Skin Sciences, is strengthening its top management as the company looks at expanding its omni-channel presence and consolidating D2C (direct-to-customer) offerings.
Also on cards is another round of fund-raising to the tune of $25-30 million that is likely to be closed by March-end. Funds will be used for growth, strengthening R&D and top leadership and for marketing.
According to Shankar Prasad, CEO and Founder, Pureplay Skin Sciences — which owns the PETA certified vegan brands Plum, Phy and Plum Bodylovin — the company is also exploring a foray into the baby care vertical while haircare, make-up and bodycare offerings are being strengthened with new extensions.
In the last two months, Pureplay Skin Sciences has made three big ticket hirings — Shivani Behl as its Chief Marketing Officer (with previous leadership roles in Lakme Lever & Shoppers Stop), Gaurav Sarda from Marico as CFO, and Abhishek Agrawal from ITC as Chief Business Officer, Digital.
Also see: Buoyancy in retail credit growth expected to last
“The management team rejig will help us gain better insights and focus on business expansion plans, We intend to deepen the omni-channel presence, work on R&D and strengthen our D2C connect. Accordingly, we have brought in people with expertise in such segments. There could be some strengthening of top management on the tech side and expansion in R&D too,” Prasad told BusinessLine.
Offline expansion will see addition of at least 50-odd exclusive brand outlets planned at a total cost of ₹15-20 crore over the next two years. The company will also tap into premium chemist stores, make-up stores and smaller retail shops.
Pureplay Skin Sciences already has a presence in 225 cities across 10,000 unassisted outlets (places where products are available) and 850 assisted ones (where its own salespersons are present).
Founded in 2013, Pureplay Skin Sciences has raised funds from Unilever Ventures, Trifecta Capital and Faering Capital. Its last fund raising, Series B, to the tune of ₹110 crore, was in 2020.
Also see: Despite inflation, consumers are prioritising personal care and well-being: Report
“There is a lot of consolidation happening in the industry. So we may also explore complementary acquisitions. We were approached by some, but we did not see the fit. Moreover, we are now planning to ramp up in hair care segments and perhaps enter baby care. So these are going to take priority, even after we close the next round of funding before March,” Prasad added.
Pureplay Skin Sciences is at an annualised revenue run-rate of ₹225 crore. Post pandemic, the company has seen a 4x growth with nearly 65 per cent of its turnover coming from online channels and the remaining 35 per cent from offline. It closed FY21 with ₹90 crore-odd revenue.
“In terms of EBITDA loss or profit, we intend to be in -5 to +5 per cent range. We are putting back earnings into our offline retail expansion and towards R&D as we expand the product range. So technically, we are still at the investment stages,” he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...