Purplecloud AI partners with Bluarrows to tap Indian market

Purplegrids Inc., a leading global digital transformation solutions provider headquartered in Silicon Valley, has partnered with Dubai-based Bluarrows Marketing, a subsidiary of C&H Global FZCO, to launch cutting edge artificial intelligence (AI)-backed customer engagement solutions in India, starting with southern States Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Telangana.
The artificial intelligence solution– the cloud-based Purplecloud.ai platform - will help Indian enterprises, companies and businesses to enhance digital transformation, according to the company.
“Purplecloud facilitates all key enterprise functions such as automation of engagement through AI, sales acceleration and lead generation as well as reporting and analytics for end-to-end business insights. Bluarrows is our marketing partner and will market our solutions and lead the client relations across the region,” said Santosh Kumar, COO, Purplegrids.
Purplecloud.ai which specialises in conversational computing, including with the help of chatbots, can be deployed across diverse business verticals and allows rich customer engagement across a variety of interfaces such as social media, native apps and websites. It can also be tailor-made for enterprises of all sizes allowing scalability. The AI platform offers solutions across sectors like government sectors, call centre companies, healthcare (hospital and pharmacies), travel and tourism, media and communication, retail, automobile and services, telecom, e-commerce, hospitality (hotels and restaurant chains), education and much more.
“Purplecloud AI solutions was launched in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought digital transformation and productivity efficiency to the fore coupled with finding a prudent balance between investment and ROI in an overall stressed economy,” said Rajesh Menon, Director, Bluarrows.
The solution is multichannel and integrated into a unified AI platform. The platform communicates in multilingual (all Indian languages) and comes with a unified dashboard. The AI platform facilitates increasing the customer engagement, customer loyalty, reduce customer complaints and increase overall revenue for any businesses. The solution is GDPR-compliant and abides by data privacy, data security and confidentiality laws of India.
“We collaborate and partner with futuristic digital technologies that can value add to the businesses to improve ROI. We explore opportunities for brand growth by bringing in multi-domain expertise, innovations and futuristic thoughts. We take brands beyond advertising and transform them into the most cherished relationships consumers enjoy having, added Rajesh Menon.
