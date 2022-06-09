Purplle now a unicorn with fresh fund of $33 m

Online beauty retailer, Purplle.com has entered the unicorn club with a $33 million Series E funding round from South Korean investors Paramark Ventures along with existing investors Premji Invest, Blume Ventures and Kedaara.

The fresh round of investment takes the total funding raised by Purplle to over $215 million and values the company at $1.1 billion. Founded by Manish Taneja and Rahul Dash in 2012, Purplle today has 7 million monthly active users, 1,000+ brands, 60,000 products and 5 private D2C brands. Purplle said it has scaled its annualised GMV to $180 million in FY 2022.

Manish Taneja, Co-founder and CEO, Purplle.com, said, “We are humbled by the conviction of our investors in brand Purplle, being a testament to the value we have created over the years. We welcome our new investor, Paramark Ventures, and look forward to cross-country synergies. The infusion is an opportunity to further our mission of building the beauty industry in India with technological investments, scaling of our private brands, and industry-first innovations. Staying true to our purpose of making Purplle ‘Har Indian Ka Beauty Destination’ we are strongly positioned for the next phase of accelerated growth.”

“We have been tracking Purplle for several years now. We are deeply impressed with the team and platform that the founders have built over the years and are glad to be partnering with them at this stage.” said Chunsoo Kim, Founder and Managing Partner of Paramark Ventures.

“Purplle is addressing the enormous vacuum in the beauty and personal care industry in India in a way that the rising demand from massive Indian consumers can be best served beyond the limited set of customers in a few major cities. And, we find the team’s determination and endeavour to build a long lasting business to serve such needs of the Indian market through technology and customer delight both apparent and inspiring.” Chunsoo added.