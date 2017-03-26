Puzzolana eyes US acquisition

The Puzzolana Group, a Hyderabad-based manufacturer of infrastructure machinery, is looking at an acquisition in the US to expand to that market. “We are in talks. We might complete the acquisition in six months. We are looking at the inorganic route to enter the American market,” said Abhijeet Pai, Director. Addressing a press meet here, he also said the firm has entered into an agreement with the Tata International for its foray into the African market. The latter will distribute Puzzolana's crushing and screening units in Africa. “As the infrastructure business in Africa is growing, we aim to capture sizeable business there in the next three years. We will focus on the 120-600 tonne per hour capacity of crushing plants,” said Ananth Pai, Joint Managing Director of Puzzolana Group. Our Bureau