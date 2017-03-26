Companies

Puzzolana eyes US acquisition

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 15, 2018 Published on March 26, 2017

The Puzzolana Group, a Hyderabad-based manufacturer of infrastructure machinery, is looking at an acquisition in the US to expand to that market. “We are in talks. We might complete the acquisition in six months. We are looking at the inorganic route to enter the American market,” said Abhijeet Pai, Director. Addressing a press meet here, he also said the firm has entered into an agreement with the Tata International for its foray into the African market. The latter will distribute Puzzolana's crushing and screening units in Africa. “As the infrastructure business in Africa is growing, we aim to capture sizeable business there in the next three years. We will focus on the 120-600 tonne per hour capacity of crushing plants,” said Ananth Pai, Joint Managing Director of Puzzolana Group. Our Bureau

Published on March 26, 2017
manufacturing and engineering
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor