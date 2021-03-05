PVR Cinemas unveil Mysuru’s biggest 6-screen multiplex

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
PVR Limited has launched its six-screen property in Forum Centre City Mall, Mysuru, on Friday.
Strategically located in the city’s biggest mall with a posh neighbourhood, the new property features advanced cinematic technological solutions to offer a holistic movie-going experience to patrons in the region, the company said in a release.
Designed to deliver a hygienic, safe and wholesome cinematic experience, the new multiplex also brings in new-age technologies in a modern aesthetic avatar. PVR Cinemas with this launch, strengthens its presence in Karnataka with 109 screens in 16 properties and 292 screens across 47 properties in South, the release added.
Located in the heart of Mysuru - Silk City, the new PVR Cinemas is spread across an area of 32,240 square feet and can accommodate a total audience size of 1,078. Equipped with exemplary technological solutions, PVR Forum Centre City Mall is set to offer the best and the latest in-cinema experience with next gen 3D viewing and 4K projection system in all auditoriums. Additionally, the property is integrated with modern in-cinema features like Dolby ATMOS sound, plush recliner seats and a scrumptious menu.
Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, “South is an important market for us and occupies the major share of screens, and expanding in the region holds a lot of significance for us due to the immense passion for movies among audiences. In line with the company’s expansion plans, we are pleased to introduce the biggest multiplex in Mysuru and provide best-in-class entertainment and enhanced experiences to our audiences. We have been consistent in strengthening our presence across the country and we look forward to welcoming our patrons in the region with good content and new experiences.”
