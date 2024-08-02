PVR INOX Limited, on Thursday announced the opening of its “largest” 9-screen multiplex at Phoenix Palladium Mall in Ahmedabad.

With the launch of this cinema, Gujarat gets its first luxury cinema with IMAX and LUXE formats. With the opening, PVR INOX Limited strengthens its presence in Ahmedabad with 36 screens in 6 properties and the state of Gujarat with 134 screens in 28 cinemas, the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

The new multiplex accommodates 1283 guests and is strategically located at Thaltej in the western part of Ahmedabad, a high-,end catchment area well connected to the rest of the city through the Sarkhej Gandhinagar Highway.

The new cinema is equipped with state-of-the-art cinematic technologies including captivating 3D technology, Dolby 7.1 Audio for powerful sound quality, and 4K laser projection for making movie viewing a larger-than-life experience.

The cinema introduces the first commercial IMAX® with laser theatre in Gujarat. IMAX® with Laser has been designed from the ground-up exclusively for IMAX® screens, the company added.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited stated, “We are thrilled to expand our presence in Gujarat with the opening of the largest cinema in Ahmedabad featuring the city and state’s first LUXE and IMAX® auditoriums.

The evolution of next-generation destination shopping and entertainment centres is consistently leading the change in the market dynamics and PVR INOX Limited is taking the lead to be part of this evolutionary process.

Our cinemas in these malls epitomize next generation entertainment, offering audiences the finest global cinematic experiences.”