PVR INOX on Friday said August witnessed the highest-ever monthly admissions and box-office revenue. The multiplex chain saw nearly 190 lakh admissions during the month, and recorded a gross box-office revenue of about Rs 532 crore.

The record numbers can be attributed to the success of films including Gadar 2 (Hindi), Jailer (Tamil) ‘OMG2’ (Hindi), and ‘Dreamgirl 2’ (Hindi). July releases such as ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ (Hindi) and ‘Oppenheimer’ (English) also did well in August.

On August 15, the multiplex chain welcomed 13 lakh patrons and earned gross box-office revenue of about Rs 41.4 crore, crossing the previous record set just two days earlier ton August 13, 2023, when it saw 2.8 lakh admissions and earned gross box-office revenue of about Rs 39.5 crore.

“This record-breaking outcome reaffirms that the consumer love for experiencing movies in an immersive, life-size cinematic environment is as great as ever. It is also an undeniable representation of cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of a shared experience. It serves as a powerful affirmation of the exhibition industry’s robustness and vitality,” the company added.

Abneesh Roy, Executive Director, Nuvama Institutional Equities, said strong box-office revenue was the missing link for the Hindi movie industry for several quarters, and this indicates that the worst is behind for the box-office. “With strong footfalls, ad and food and beverage revenues will also see strong recovery,” he added.

