Leading multiplex chain PVR INOX reported a consolidated net loss of ₹12.1 crore in Q2 FY2025 compared with ₹166.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations was down 19 per cent to ₹1,622.1 crore due to a muted quarter owing to lack of strong content.

The multiplex chain said it recorded 38.8 million admissions with an average ticket price of ₹257 and Spend Per Head of ₹136.

BO collections

While year-on-year performance was muted, it said that the Indian box-office collections witnessed a significant quarter-on-quarter rebound of 40 per cent in Q2 FY25, reflecting strong audience turnout and performance across multiple film releases. This was driven by Hindi-language films, including Stree 2, and the continued strong performance of Kalki 2898 AD, which released at the end of Q1. Hollywood films Deadpool and Wolverine, and regional hits such as G.O.A.T. (Tamil) and Devara (Telugu) also contributed significantly to the quarter’s strong performance, it added.

PVR INOX said it also focused on re-release of popular films as a strategic decision. “Approximately 6 per cent of Q2 admissions came from the re-release of classics such as Tumbbad, Laila Majnu, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Veer Zaara,” it added.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX, said, ”The performance this quarter highlights the enduring appeal of cinema and the power of compelling content. Our strategy of combining fresh blockbusters with nostalgic re-releases has resonated strongly with audiences, reinforcing our position as a leader in the multiplex industry.” He said that the upcoming quarter has a strong line-up of releases across languages.

In the current financial year, the company has opened 71 new screens and closed 42 underperforming screens, resulting in net addition of 29 screens. Its total screen portfolio includes 1,747 screens in 356 cinemas across 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka. The company said in its investor presentation that it remains committed to open 110-120 new screens, a net addiiton of about 50 screens.

H2 releases

“Despite a relatively-soft first half in FY25, the company generated positive free cash flow and reduced net debt by ₹140.9 crore,” it added.

In terms of Q3 content pipeline, two major Hindi films will be released on Diwali — Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Other key movies include Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, set to hit screens in five languages in the first week of December. The regional film-slate also includes Kanguva, Game Changer and Viduthalai Part 2. Hollywood also has a robust line-up, with films like Venom: The Last Dance, Gladiator 2, Kraven the Hunter, and Mufasa: The Lion King.