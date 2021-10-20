PVR set to add 90-100 screens in the next 12 months

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
As most States including Maharashtra are now easing restrictions on cinemas, leading multiplex chain PVR Ltd said its expansion plans are getting back on track and its looking to open 90-100 screens over the next 10-12 months. The company on Wednesday announced the launch of its six-screen luxury boutique multiplex property, PVR Maison at JioWorldDrive in Mumbai.
In recent times, it has also revamped its flagship properties at PVR Priya and PVR Saket in New Delhi.
Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd told BusinessLine, “We now have a pipeline of about 90-100 screens which we plan to open in the next 10-12 months in a staggered manner. These screens were due to open last year but got delayed due to the pandemic. In the pre-Covid times, we use to add about 80-100 screens annually. So now, we are getting back on track with our expansion plans.”
After challenging times due to consecutive pandemic waves, cinemas in the country are gearing for a hectic season with big ticket Hindi movies set to hit the box office starting November. Meanwhile, regional movies are already witnessing strong traction. For instance, Diljit Dosanjh starrer Punjabi film, Hosla Rakh released on October 15, has been a huge hit.
“In Punjab, we saw new regional film content getting released and it did exceedingly well. We are seeing strong recovery trends in this circuit and the numbers are better than even pre-Covid times. The Southern region too is booming back. It’s a clear indication that once new content flows, we will embark on a strong recovery journey at a national level. We will see a robust content pipeline from November and we believe that in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year the industry will bounce back strongly,” Dutta added.
The company’s latest addition, PVR Maison is its most luxurious property with a seating capacity of 882 audiences and features luxurious lounges, libraries with art and curiosities, grand living rooms, sophisticated open kitchens with premium food concepts and private screening options.
Stating that its equivalent to a seven-star property of PVR, Dutta added, “We plan to have atleast one of our luxury concepts such as PVR Maison or Director’s Cut in the big cities. In fact, in the large metros we are also aspiring to have more than one luxury property. While movies will always be an important piece, we believe consumers are increasingly looking for experiences beyond just the movies. We have been enhancing hospitality and engagement with consumers in-line with their evolving needs.”
With the theatres set to open in Maharashtra from this Friday, the company said opening of cinemas in the State is extremely important for its business as it has the highest screen presence in this circuit. The leading multiplex chain now operates 855 screens at 178 properties in 72 cities across India and Sri Lanka.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Identifying them early on, holding them through ups and downs not easy
Here are six choices for your hard-earned money
We list a set of Do’s and Dont’s that MF investors should consider
The indices ended the sideways consolidation last week with a strong rally
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
On his 75 birthday, several stalwarts from the cricketing world came together to pen their thoughts on the ...
The industry has transformed post-pandemic; new trends arise while high quality production is need of the ...
Healthy pick me ups — compact 30 to 40 ml offerings — are trending in the beverage space
Consumers love backstories, so marketers should use them powerfully
Some of our favourite brand campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...