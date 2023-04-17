PwC India, on Monday, said it is committed to investing over ₹600 crore towards the holistic growth, development and wellbeing of its people through its new People Experience Framework, where its people can experience infinite opportunities.

The framework enables employees to gain access to personalised opportunities that allow them to live their lives how they want to, including meeting the needs of their families, finding work that aligns with their purpose and values, thereby creating an environment in which they are building the skills needed for the future.

“We want to enable limitless possibilities and infinite experiences for our people. Towards this, our new People Experience Framework will bring in increased emphasis on growth and development, customised rewards, benefits and well-being that are stitched into our daily experiences, and where we have the flexibility to support our people as their lives and needs shift over time,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India.

This investment of ₹600 crore will be made from its own profits. This is for all PwC in India employees.

