PwC to acquire Venerate Solutions

PwC India has agreed to acquire Venerate Solutions Private Limited (‘Venerate’), a Salesforce consulting firm in India. Upon completion of the acquisition, Venerate, a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) partner, and its team of consultants and developers will integrate with PwC India’s Salesforce practice.

“Venerate will augment our Salesforce consulting practice with significant end-to-end capabilities in the areas of platform engineering, cloud and managed services,” said Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India.

The acquisition aligns with PwC’s commitment to invest in the area of digital transformation and also in strategic alliances, and the transaction is expected to close in the coming few weeks, said the company.

“We leverage technology to help solve complex business problems, continuously innovate and identify new opportunities for our clients and other stakeholders,” said Pawan Kumar S, Leader - Technology Consulting, PwC India. “The new addition will enable us to achieve these goals.”

Partho Bhattacharya, CEO, Venerate and Biswanath Bhattacharya, Founder and Director, Venerate, said that they believe the acquisition will provide great opportunities, both for clients and talent alike.

Founded in 2016 in Bengaluru, Venerate builds and deploys customised solutions on the Salesforce platform across multiple clouds including Financial Services Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Vlocity Industry Cloud and various integration tools