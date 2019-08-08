Companies

Q1 results: UltraTech Cement net profit up 91.4 per cent to Rs 1,208.03 crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on August 08, 2019 Published on August 08, 2019

File photo

UltraTech Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a 91.38 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,208.03 crore for the first quarter ended June, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 631.21 crore in the April-June period a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

Its net sales rose 14.35 per cent to Rs 10,177.63 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,900.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The Aditya Birla Group firm’s total expenses rose 5.51 per cent to Rs 8,509.81 crore as against Rs 8,064.96 crore a year ago.

Shares of UltraTech Cement on Thursday settled at Rs 4,231.70 on the BSE, down 2.57 per cent from previous close.

Published on August 08, 2019
UltraTech Cement Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
DCI profit rises to Rs 4459 lakh in June-quarter of FY19