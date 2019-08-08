Q1 results: UltraTech Cement net profit up 91.4 per cent to Rs 1,208.03 crore

UltraTech Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a 91.38 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,208.03 crore for the first quarter ended June, 2019.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 631.21 crore in the April-June period a year ago, UltraTech Cement said in a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing.

Its net sales rose 14.35 per cent to Rs 10,177.63 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 8,900.18 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The Aditya Birla Group firm’s total expenses rose 5.51 per cent to Rs 8,509.81 crore as against Rs 8,064.96 crore a year ago.

Shares of UltraTech Cement on Thursday settled at Rs 4,231.70 on the BSE, down 2.57 per cent from previous close.