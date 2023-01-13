Q2 Holdings, a provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, launched its new office in Bengaluru and plans to invest around 40 per cent its revenues and workforce in the expansion of the same.

The initiative is part of Q2’s strategy to support its growth and innovation agenda, according to a company press release.

“At Q2, we have invested in office space and will continue to invest approximately 40 per cent of our revenue and workforce to expand our Bengaluru office. “Our aim is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions,” said Matt Flake, CEO, Q2.

The company says that in fiscal year 2022, it achieved a 13–14 per cent market growth rate and predicts a similar growth rate for fiscal year 2023. “Since our investment in the Indian market in 2018, we have increased our market presence more than five times,” it added.

“At Q2, our mission-driven culture is built around collaboration, commitment to our customers, and our shared sense of purpose and community . The new office features facilities to foster collaboration and innovation, with the option to expand over time,” said Kirk Coleman, chief banking officer, Q2.

Q2 is headquartered in Austin, Texas. It offers digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally.

