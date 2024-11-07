Emami Ltd is likely to report around 5 per cent year-on-year revenue growth for the second quarter this fiscal as the company is expected to witness around 4 per cent y-o-y volume growth during the quarter.

The Kolkata-based company is set to declare its July-September quarter results on Thursday.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said it anticipates Emami’s revenue and Ebitda to grow 5.6 per cent and 7.5 per cent year-on-year, respectively, for Q2FY25. During this quarter volume growth is expected to be around 4 per cent y-o-y compared to 2 per cent in Q2FY24.

“International business should report decent growth, but in Bangladesh there should be an adverse impact,” Nuvama said.

According to Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, Emami’s net sales is likely to grow 5.1 per cent y-o-y, while adjusted net profit is expected to register 9.3 per cent y-o-y growth during the second quarter. During the quarter, gross margin is expected to be around 71 per cent as against 70.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

In Q2FY25, domestic consumer demand remained stable, with rural growth outpacing urban growth, Sharekhan said in its report on the overall consumer goods sector. “On the international front, growth will be impacted by currency depreciation, while growth will be in double digits on a constant currency basis. Consumer goods companies in our coverage are expected to report low to mid-single digit volume growth,” it added.

On Thursday, Emami’s stock opened at ₹694.85 apiece on BSE. The stock closed at ₹684.85 on Wednesday.