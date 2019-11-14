Q2 results: Apollo Hospitals net profit up by 15 per cent to Rs 91 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) on Thursday reported a 15 per cent growth in standalone net profit for the second quarter at Rs. 91 crore. The company posted a net profit of Rs. 79 crore for the same period last year.

The standalone revenue from the operations of the hospital grew by 18 per cent to Rs. 2,464 crore for the September quarter as against Rs. 2,090 crore recorded a year earlier. The strong growth in revenue was aided by a 15 per cent growth in healthcare services and 22 per cent growth in Standalone Pharmacies (SAP) business.

The revenue from Healthcare services for the second quarter stood at Rs. 1,291 crore (Rs.1,127 crore) while the revenue from the Pharmacy for the September-quarter stood at Rs. 1,173 crore (Rs. 964 crore). The 15 per cent growth in healthcare services was led by new hospitals which reported a 17 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth and mature hospitals which grew 12 per cent during the same period.

“We are pleased to report a robust operational performance which continues to reflect the inherent strength of our service model that offers comprehensive care across multiple centers and formats,” Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals said in a press statement to announce the Q2FY20 results.

On a consolidated basis, revenue from operations grew by 18 per cent to Rs.2,841 crore (Rs.2,412 crore) while the net profit for the year increased by 54 per cent to Rs. 83 crore (Rs.54 crore).

Apollo Hospitals net added 179 pharmacy stories in the first half of the current fiscal year taking the total number of store network to 3,607 stores as on September 2019.