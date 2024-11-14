Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 14.11.2024

AHLUCONT, BAJEL, BALAMINES, BANARISUG, BDL, BBTC, BHARATFORG, BLUECLOUDS, CAPACITE, CROMPTON, DBREALTY, DELHIVERY, EASEMYTRIP, EIDPARRY, EKC, FIRSTCRY, FMGOETZE, GARFIBRES, GLENMARK, GRASIM, GREENPOWER, GRWRHITECH, GUFICBIO, HAL, HEROMOTOCO, HGS, HINDOILEXP, HMT, HONASA, HONDAPOWER, HUBTOWN, IGARASHI, IOLCP, IPCALAB, ITI, JAMNAAUTO, JINDALPOLY, JTEKTINDIA, JYOTICNC, KESAR, KIRLOSIND, LEMONTREE, LSIND, MANGLMCEM, MEDANTA, MEDIASSIST, MTNL, MUTHOOTFIN, NAVA, NSIL, OMAXE, PFOCUS, PRAKASH, PTCIL, RAJESHEXPO, RAMASTEEL, RATNAMANI, RELINFRA, RIR, SANGHVIMOV, SANSTAR, SARDAEN, SCHNEIDER, SDBL, SEIL, SHK, SINDHUTRAD, SOBHA, SURAJEST, SURYAROSNI, SWANENERGY, TASTYBITE, TECHNOE, TECHNVISN, TEGA, VADILALIND

BDL

* Revenue expected at Rs 704 crore versus Rs 615 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 158 crore versus Rs 134 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 22.44% versus 21.76%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 164 crore versus Rs 147 crore

BHARATFORGE

* Revenue expected at Rs 4070 crore versus Rs 3774 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 736 crore versus Rs 621 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.08% versus 16.47%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 313 crore versus Rs 229 crore

GLENMARK

* Revenue expected at Rs 3426 crore versus Rs 3207 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 635 crore versus Rs 462 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.53% versus 14.41%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 348 crore versus Rs 124 crore

GRASIM

* Revenue expected at Rs 7493 crore versus Rs 6442 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 431 crore versus Rs 593 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 5.75% versus 9.21%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 888 crore versus Rs 794 crore

HAL

* Revenue expected at Rs 6300 crore versus Rs 5635 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1674 crore versus Rs 1847 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 26.57% versus 32.78%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1405 crore versus Rs 1236 crore

HEROMOTOCO

* Revenue expected at Rs 10232 crore versus Rs 9445 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1490 crore versus Rs 1328 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.56% versus 14.06%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1142 crore versus Rs 1053 crore

IPCALAB

* Revenue expected at Rs 2340 crore versus Rs 2034 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 480 crore versus Rs 321 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.51% versus 15.78%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 266 crore versus Rs 145 crore

LEMONTREE

* Revenue expected at Rs 276 crore versus Rs 227 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 104 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 44.93% versus 46.12%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 27 crore versus Rs 22 crore

MUTHOOTFIN

* NII expected at Rs 2440 crore versus Rs 3015 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1807 crore versus Rs 1328 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 73.63% versus 71.48%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1268 crore versus Rs 991 crore

SOBHA

* Revenue expected at Rs 929 crore versus Rs 741 crore

* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 111 crore versus Rs 75 crore

* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 11.94% versus 10.18%

* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 46 crore versus Rs 14 crore

Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 15.11.2024

HDIL

Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 16.11.2024

DBEIL

Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 18.11.2024

GODAVARIB, VALECHAENG, WAAREEENER

