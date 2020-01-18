Q3 results: Jindal Steel and Power Limited net loss widens to Rs 219 crore

Jindal Steel and Power Limited has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 219 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2019-2020. The group had reported a net loss of Rs 87 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2018-2019.

The consolidated turnover in the quarter under review also registered a decline to Rs 9,300 crore, down from Rs 9,566 crore in the comparative quarter of the previous fiscal.

JSPL, on a consolidated level, produced 2.11 million tonnes of steel & related products (up 19 per cent from 1.77 million tonnes in the same quarter of the previous fiscal) and sold 2.24 million tonnes of steel and related products (up 30 per cent from 1.73 million tonnes, a company statement said.

In terms of crude steel, for the consolidated entity, the company produced 2.03 million tonnes of crude steel on the consolidated level (up 21 per cent from 1.68 million tonnes) and sold 2.18 million tonnes of crude steel (Up 32 per cent from 1.65 million tonnes), the statement added.