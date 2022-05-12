Q4 results: Tata Motors net loss narrows to ₹992 crore

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to ₹992.05 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹7,585.34 crore in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Total revenue from operations stood at ₹78,439.06 crore in the fourth quarter as against ₹88,627.90 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
On a standalone basis, the automaker reported a net profit of ₹413.35 crore in the period under review as against a net profit of ₹1,645.68 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.
Standalone total revenue from operations stood at ₹17,338.27 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to ₹13,480.42 crore earlier.
Published on
May 12, 2022
